Heidi Havastila , a data security service specialist at DNA, emphasizes the growing sophistication of scams, which are increasingly targeting individuals rather than devices.

A recent survey by DNA, titled "Digital Life 2024," reveals a troubling trend among Finns regarding their preparedness against data security threats. The survey, which gathered responses from over 1,000 participants, found that only 54% feel adequately informed about data security issues. This lack of awareness is particularly concerning as cyber threats continue to evolve.

She warns against over-reliance on security software alone, highlighting the importance of recognizing and protecting oneself from scams.

"The fastest-growing form of cybercrime involves scams aimed at people, such as phishing. Scammers often deceive victims into believing they are communicating with a trustworthy source, tricking them into revealing personal data. While protecting smart devices remains crucial, consumers must adopt a more comprehensive approach to safeguarding their digital lives and identities," explains Havastila, who is also the Head of Value Added Services at DNA.

The survey also reveals that scams have become more challenging to detect. Many consumers fall prey to scam links that appear legitimate but lead to malicious sites. According to the survey, search engines are the second most popular source of information about data security threats, following the media. Havastila advises consumers to exercise caution when using search engines, as scam websites can pose as credible information sources.

Decline in Smart Device Protection

Alarmingly, the survey indicates a declining trend in the protection of smart devices. Since 2021, there has been a noticeable decrease in the use and interest in data security services. For instance, in 2021, 88% of respondents utilized or were interested in antivirus and malware protection services. By 2024, this number had dropped to 79%. Services for detecting data leaks have seen an even steeper decline, from 58% in 2021 to 46% today.

The survey identifies two primary reasons for this decline: confidence in the built-in security features of smart devices (34%) and the perceived high cost of data security solutions (28%). Additionally, nearly 20% of respondents expressed uncertainty about which solutions or services they need. Havastila attributes this uncertainty to the rapid evolution of scams, which has left consumers unsure about how to protect themselves from threats like malware, scams, and hacks.

Rising Threats and Necessary Precautions

"Protecting your entire digital life and identity can seem overwhelming, especially as online threats continue to evolve rapidly. Unfortunately, scammers are also becoming more sophisticated, using tools like AI to convincingly impersonate humans. Services that detect and block malicious websites will likely become essential for even the most experienced digital users," Havastila adds.

The survey underscores the prevalence of junk mail and phishing attempts, which are the most common data security threats faced by consumers. Respondents also perceive significant risks from personal data leaks, identity theft, payment card detail theft during online shopping, and bank account hacks. These concerns were highlighted by 37% of those surveyed.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, Finns are urged to stay vigilant, educate themselves about data security, and adopt comprehensive measures to protect their digital identities.

