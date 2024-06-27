With final university admissions around the corner, students are eagerly hunting for accommodation.

The race for student housing in Helsinki is heating up, with the Helsinki Region Student Housing Foundation (Hoas) receiving a flood of applications during the summer months. Despite the high demand, the number of available apartments remains unchanged. Here’s what students need to know to increase their chances of finding a place quickly.

Submitting a housing application as soon as you secure a study place is crucial. The earlier you apply, the better your chances of getting a home.

"At this time of year, there are always many applicants. Hoas has over 10,000 active applications throughout the summer. Although changes in housing benefits were expected to increase demand for cheaper options, the number of applications hasn't significantly increased from last year," says Hoas Customer Relations Manager Pia Jaakola.

Tips for Applying for Student Housing This Summer

Be Open to Different Types of Housing: Your chances improve if you consider options beyond single apartments. Shared apartments are easier to secure due to lower demand. You can apply for multiple types of housing in one application. "Studio apartments typically have a 6-12 month wait, especially in popular areas. In contrast, you can get a shared apartment within a week or even days," Jaakola advises. Be Flexible with Locations: Many students prefer central Helsinki, but even shared apartments can be hard to come by in these areas. "There are lovely neighborhoods with good transport links outside central Helsinki. To get housing quickly, include as many areas as possible in your application," Jaakola suggests. Apply Immediately: The sooner you apply, the quicker you can secure housing. Students from outside the Helsinki metropolitan area, who are starting their studies, are prioritized. "A Hoas housing application is valid for three months. Remember to update it before it expires, or the waiting period resets," Jaakola reminds. Be Realistic: Setting unrealistic preferences can prolong your wait. If you specify that you want a two-room apartment with a maximum rent of 500 euros, you might not find anything. "Think about what you are truly willing to pay. Apartments are offered based on the details in your application. The more specific your criteria, the longer the wait. If you need housing immediately, keep your requirements minimal," Jaakola notes.

Hoas provides affordable rental apartments close to educational institutions throughout the Helsinki metropolitan area. They offer over 10,000 apartments in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, and Kauniainen, with rents up to 30% lower than market rates.

HT