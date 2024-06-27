The trend of decreasing home burglaries in Finland over the past decade has taken a concerning turn, with a noticeable increase in break-ins during the summer months. In 2023, over 1,400 serious residential burglaries or attempts were reported, marking a slight rise from the previous year. Police statistics highlight a significant surge, with incidents in the first quarter of 2023 increasing by more than 40% compared to the same period in 2022.

During April and May, the number of serious burglaries remained consistent with the previous year. This stability, following a record-low in 2021 and 2022, can be attributed to reduced movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, burglary rates have been decreasing even before the pandemic hit.

Summer months, particularly July and August, see the highest incidence of home burglaries. This pattern underscores the importance of heightened security measures during vacation season.

Noora Nurkka, a product manager at Fennia, warns, "Finns are generally trusting by nature, and many might leave doors or windows open when stepping out briefly, for instance, to get ice cream or go for a run. Thieves exploit these opportunities."

Ensuring doors and windows are locked, even for short absences, is a fundamental yet effective deterrent against burglars. Spare keys should not be hidden around the property but rather entrusted to a reliable neighbor.

Nurkka emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant, "While statistically unlikely, a burglary can have long-lasting effects on one's sense of security and result in significant financial loss."

To safeguard homes during prolonged absences, it’s advisable to maintain the appearance of occupancy. Reliable neighbors can assist by collecting mail or performing yard work. Installing alarm systems is another strong preventive measure; clear signage indicating their presence can deter potential burglars.

"Burglars rarely target homes with alarm systems linked to monitoring centers," adds Nurkka. These systems often include detectors for fires and leaks, further enhancing home safety.

Even with robust precautions, some burglars may still succeed. Thus, it is crucial to store valuable items and personal identification securely, such as in a burglary-tested safe. Keeping valuables out of plain sight from windows can also reduce the risk.

"Taking photos of valuables and the home interior can simplify insurance claims and police reports if a burglary occurs. These images make it easier to identify and recover stolen items," advises Nurkka.

Homeowners are urged to lock all entry points, keep the home looking occupied, and use alarm systems. Storing valuables securely and documenting them with photographs can provide additional protection and facilitate recovery efforts in the unfortunate event of a burglary.

HT