“Finland is a car country, and it’s the most popular mode of transport here. In spite of that, a large share of car owners have planned to travel less by car than normally this summer,” Pia Julin, the chief executive of Fintraffic,” said to YLE on Tuesday.

ALMOST HALF of Finns intend to drive less during their summer holiday due to the rise in consumer prices, reveals a survey commissioned by Fintraffic.

The share of respondents who cited price increases as reason for reducing car use was 44 per cent. Price increases, though, are also having a broader impact on mobility habits in Finland. Almost one-third, or 31 per cent, of respondents estimated that the increases and general economic situation affect their daily mobility choices.

“Roughly a third of respondents said directly that higher costs have the impact that they try to avoid unnecessary travel and consider more carefully if there’s a need to move and travel,” said Julin.

Students and the unemployed especially are feeling the squeeze, with 45 per cent of student and 49 per cent of unemployed respondents saying higher prices have an impact on their everyday mobility choices.

Almost half, or 44 per cent, of respondents also revealed that they travel less today than before the coronavirus pandemic. Julin highlighted that the pandemic appears to have had a distinct impact on different age groups, with older people travelling less and younger people more than before the pandemic.

Young people may feel a pent-up need to travel after the restrictions imposed on travel to curb the spread of the virus, she gauged. “You could think that’s the case based on general life experience.”

The survey also found that train is the preferred mode of transport for over 400-kilometre journeys among Finns. Flying, though, emerges as an equally popular choice for journeys exceeding 600 kilometres.

Trains are popular particularly among young adults. Nearly two-thirds, or 65 per cent, of 24–35-year-old respondents revealed that they intend to travel by train this summer.

“Train is clearly a mode of transport that appeals to people when it matches their needs,” summarised Julin.

Fintraffic’s survey drew 1,093 responses in late May.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT