The natural environment in Finland continues to contain remnants of radioactive substances from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, according to the latest annual report by the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK). The report, "Environmental Radiation Monitoring in Finland," provides a detailed account of the presence and concentrations of artificial radioactive substances found in the environment over the past year.

STUK's environmental monitoring program is meticulously designed to detect even minor changes in environmental radioactivity, allowing for swift and appropriate responses when necessary. Due to the ubiquitous nature of radiation, STUK's comprehensive and precise measurement methods ensure a reliable assessment of the Finnish environment's radioactivity levels.

The measurement results from 2023 indicate that there were no radioactive emissions that posed any health risks to humans or the environment in Finland. The artificial radioactive exposure for Finns was less than 0.02 millisieverts (mSv), a minuscule amount compared to the average annual radiation dose of 5.9 mSv, most of which originates from natural sources, such as radon in indoor air.

Chernobyl's Cesium Still Detected

The primary sources of artificial radioactive substances in the Finnish environment date back several decades, particularly to atmospheric nuclear tests in the 1950s and 1960s, and the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Although the levels of these substances have been declining over the years, they are still detectable.

In the fall of last year, STUK measured radioactive cesium-137 levels exceeding the 600 becquerels per kilogram threshold in three wild mushroom samples. According to EU recommendations, food exceeding this limit should not be sold. Despite this, the detected levels were so low that consuming these mushrooms does not pose a health risk. Additionally, cooking, freezing, or soaking mushrooms can further reduce their radioactivity.

Comprehensive Monitoring and Analysis

STUK operates a network of 255 monitoring stations across Finland, providing real-time data on external radiation levels. In eight locations, STUK has stations that collect radioactive particles from the air and fallout from precipitation.

The agency also monitors the radioactivity of lakes, rivers, and the Baltic Sea by analyzing water samples in their laboratory. Other environmental samples measured at STUK’s Jokiniemi laboratory in Vantaa include milk from dairies, food items from stores, household water samples from various regions, and wild berries, mushrooms, fish, and game from Finnish nature.

As part of their environmental radiation monitoring, STUK annually measures the levels of radioactive substances in humans in Helsinki, Tampere, and Rovaniemi. These measurements, conducted in a mobile laboratory built into a truck, detect radiation emitted directly by these substances, which people ingest through food or inhale.

The continuous efforts by STUK ensure that Finland maintains a high level of awareness and safety regarding environmental radiation, contributing to the overall well-being of its residents.

