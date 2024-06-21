Kiljunen highlighted that numerous international law experts, UN special rapporteurs, researchers, and human rights organizations have warned about the risk of genocide in Gaza.

In light of Israel's military actions in Gaza, Kimmo Kiljunen , Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee and member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has submitted a written question urging the Finnish government to evaluate and monitor the country's arms trade with Israel.

"The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has affirmed that there is a real and imminent risk of genocide in Gaza. By January, a group of UN special rapporteurs stated that it is not just a risk, but an ongoing genocide," Kiljunen noted.

In April, Finland supported a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council calling for an end to all arms exports to Israel. Besides the export of weapons by Patria, Finland also participates in arms exports through the international company Nammo, in which Patria holds a 50% stake. According to Yle's reporting, Nammo's weapons have been used in Gaza, Kiljunen stated.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs claims it does not monitor Nammo's arms exports because the weapons are not exported from Finland. Similarly, the Ministry of Defence has stated that it does not oversee this matter.

"Finland has ratified the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which has been incorporated into Finnish law. I ask how the government monitors Finland's arms trade with Israel, and specifically how it ensures that the arms exports by Patria and Nammo comply with international law, the UN Human Rights Council resolution, and numerous agreements on arms exports?" Kiljunen questioned.

Kiljunen's inquiry seeks clarity on the Finnish government's stance and actions concerning the arms trade with Israel, emphasizing the need for adherence to international human rights obligations and the prevention of potential human rights abuses in conflict zones.

HT