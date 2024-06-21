This spring and summer , the "Football Belongs to Everyone" tour is bringing the unifying power of football to reception units across Finland. Organized by the Football Players Association of Finland (FPA), the Finnish Immigration Service, and the Football Association of Finland, the tour aims to promote physical and mental well-being among residents of these units by encouraging them to take up football as a hobby.

Professional football players, including the tour's head coach Jeferson Pires, a former Brazilian top player, will visit reception units to teach football skills and inspire participation. Pires emphasizes the sport's ability to foster a sense of community and improve mental health, acting as a bridge between diverse cultures.

"Football can connect people from different backgrounds and promote a sense of community. It also has positive effects on mental health," Pires noted, underscoring the tour's importance.

Residents of reception units often have limited opportunities for recreational activities. The introduction of football provides a meaningful way to stay active and engaged, helping to enhance their overall quality of life.

"Football is very popular in reception units, so continuing this collaboration is fantastic. The tour also guides staff on how to encourage residents to play," said Senior Adviser Kaisa Rontu.

Football not only helps residents stay active but also facilitates their integration into Finnish society by teaching them about local culture and customs. "Taking football to reception units is a significant and positive measure that benefits both individuals and communities," Pires added.

The "Football Belongs to Everyone" tour has been connecting people through football since 2013. Pires, who has been involved for many years, shared his insights: "It's been amazing to see how football can improve the quality of life for those in reception units. Every encounter teaches us something new about different cultures and people."

As part of the tour, some of the most enthusiastic players will have the chance to compete in the Unity Euro Cup 2024, an international tournament organized by UEFA and UNHCR. This tournament promotes European unity and intercultural understanding through football.

"Our goal is to win the championship again this year, but in sports, nothing is certain until the final whistle," Pires said, reflecting on last year's success.

The "Football Belongs to Everyone" tour continues to spread joy and build bridges through the beautiful game, enriching lives and fostering a sense of belonging among Finland's diverse communities.

