According to a recent report, the median rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments in Satakunta is 37% lower than in Uusimaa, Finland's priciest region.

Recent data highlights significant regional differences in rental prices across Finland, with Uusimaa, Keski-Pohjanmaa, and Pohjanmaa emerging as the most expensive regions. Meanwhile, Satakunta, Etelä-Savo, and Kymenlaakso boast the lowest rental costs, providing a more affordable living option for residents.

This substantial gap underscores the varying economic landscapes across the country.

Most Expensive:

Uusimaa: The median rent here is €831, driven by high demand in the densely populated region, home to about a third of Finland's population.

The median rent here is €831, driven by high demand in the densely populated region, home to about a third of Finland's population. Keski-Pohjanmaa: Surprisingly high rents, with a median of €700, despite being the smallest mainland region by population. Limited housing supply and small rental market contribute to these elevated prices.

Surprisingly high rents, with a median of €700, despite being the smallest mainland region by population. Limited housing supply and small rental market contribute to these elevated prices. Pohjanmaa: Median rent is €690, influenced by the city of Vaasa’s profile as a student hub and stable local economy.

Least Expensive:

Satakunta: Offers the lowest median rent at €520, despite housing branches of both Tampere and Turku universities in Pori.

Offers the lowest median rent at €520, despite housing branches of both Tampere and Turku universities in Pori. Etelä-Savo: Median rent is €550, reflecting the region's broader economic challenges.

Median rent is €550, reflecting the region's broader economic challenges. Kymenlaakso: Median rent stands at €555, similarly affected by regional economic conditions.

The report, compiled by Oikotie Asunnot, details median rents for various apartment types across regions:

Region Studio 1 Bedroom 2 Bedrooms 3 Bedrooms Satakunta €450 €523 €655 €955 Kymenlaakso €440 €580 €760 €960 Etelä-Savo €490 €593 €805 €640 Etelä-Pohjanmaa €510 €580 €720 €1,110 Päijät-Häme €497 €615 €848 €980 Kainuu €490 €600 €755 €875 Etelä-Karjala €545 €695 €766 €890 Pohjois-Pohjanmaa €550 €679 €907 €926 Kanta-Häme €520 €700 €928 €1,039 Keski-Suomi €522 €670 €856 €1,100 Pohjois-Karjala €570 €680 €740 €655 Varsinais-Suomi €585 €715 €983 €1,192 Lappi €503 €648 €850 €1,200 Pirkanmaa €590 €750 €965 €1,199 Pohjanmaa €662 €670 €855 €1,295 Keski-Pohjanmaa €565 €580 €890 €2,500 Pohjois-Savo €580 €678 €845 €940 Uusimaa €700 €890 €1,148 €1,430

Anna Leinonen, Head of Real Estate at Oikotie, explains the factors behind these variations: “In Keski-Pohjanmaa, limited housing supply and high demand for rental properties push rents up. In contrast, regions like Satakunta and Etelä-Savo benefit from a more balanced supply and demand, resulting in lower rental costs.”

Leinonen also highlights the impact of young adults on rental markets: “Young adults, the most active movers within Finland, significantly influence rental price dynamics. They tend to move from smaller towns to larger urban centers, enhancing demand and driving rent disparities between regions.”

The current rental landscape in Finland presents a clear distinction between the most and least expensive regions, influenced by factors such as population density, housing supply, economic conditions, and regional amenities. For those seeking affordable living options, regions like Satakunta, Etelä-Savo, and Kymenlaakso offer the best value, while Uusimaa, Keski-Pohjanmaa, and Pohjanmaa remain the costliest.

HT