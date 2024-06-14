The suspects are also believed to have combined and published the information on public file-sharing platforms.

THE NATIONAL BUREAU of Investigation (KRP) has completed a pre-trial investigation into a case where three individuals are suspected of unlawfully obtaining information critical to national defence and security in Finland.

Officers at KRP view that the information allegedly obtained and published by the suspects is such that it could cause a serious threat to national defence, national security and security of supply in Finland. The individuals are suspected of disclosure of a national secret.

The suspected offences are not related to the operations of authorities.

“The suspected individuals are Finnish civilians. They were held in detention in spring 2023 and have since been released,” Jukka Nurmenniemi, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial inquiry at KRP, stated in a press release issued on 7 June.

The case has been presented to the prosecutor general for consideration of charges.

Helsingin Sanomat on 7 June drew attention to earlier media reports suggesting that the suspects had, for example, charted the tunnel network in Finland, a suggestion that has not been confirmed by KRP. Nurmenniemi is reticent about the case also in other regards, including the possible motives of the suspects.

“The suspects have been willing to co-operate in interrogations. They don’t think they’ve been guilty of any crimes,” he said to the newspaper.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT