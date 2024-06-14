The car crashed into an electric scooter carrying three 12-year-old children as the scooter was crossing the street on a zebra crossing at around 8.15pm, according to a report published yesterday by Helsingin Sanomat.

A 12-YEAR-OLD child has died following a collision between a car and electric scooter in Myyrmäki, Vantaa, on Wednesday.

Asko Sartanen, the detective chief inspector leading the pre-trial investigation at Eastern Uusimaa Police Department, said in a press release that all three 12-year-olds on the electric scooter sustained injuries in the accident.

“[The child] with the most serious injuries died in hospital,” he added.

The other two children sustained less serious injuries and are not in mortal danger.

The woman driving the car is tentatively suspected of causing a serious traffic hazard, negligent homicide and two counts of negligent bodily injury. The offences may change depending on the findings of the pre-trial investigation, Sartanen told Helsingin Sanomat.

An eyewitness interviewed by the daily newspaper stated that the children were not wearing helmets. They also revealed that they did not hear sounds of braking. Also a journalist at the newspaper who visited the site of the accident saw no brake marks on the road.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT