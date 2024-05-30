The survey, conducted in spring 2024 with nearly 2,000 student respondents, shows that 43% of students find their academic life continuously stressful.

A recent study reveals that Finnish students are increasingly experiencing mental health issues due to mounting academic pressure. The How is Finland Doing? survey, commissioned by the Helsinki Student Housing Foundation (Hoas), found that 40% of students feel they are being pushed too hard, with mental health-related long-term absences nearly quadrupling over the past decade.

Annakerttu Aranko, CEO of Noren, the research company behind the survey, notes, "Student life has become markedly more serious and performance-oriented. Concerns about societal issues, personal well-being, and the future are prevalent, especially in an era of cuts to support and education."

Despite the pressures, many students see graduation as a beacon of hope. A significant 63% are looking forward to entering the workforce, believing it will ease their burdens. However, only 18% think that life will not improve after starting their careers. "Many students express in open responses that they view work life as a form of respite from their taxing academic schedules," Aranko adds.

Yet, uncertainty about the future remains high, with over a third (36%) of students unsure about what lies ahead. Aranko explains, "There is a divide between students who are optimistic and those who lack confidence in their future. This uncertainty appears to be a generational experience, exacerbated by a reliance on personal resources and support networks, which creates inequality among students based on their backgrounds."

Home as a Sanctuary for Students

Hoas has long studied student living conditions and their impact on well-being. The latest findings underscore the importance of a stable home environment in supporting students' mental health. A vast majority of respondents (83%) view their homes as a sanctuary for relaxation and recovery, while 87% value privacy and peace as their home's most crucial functions.

Matti Tarhio, CEO of Hoas, emphasizes, "In a turbulent world, our mission is to provide students with a safe home. Our research shows that students see their living arrangements as essential to their well-being. Keeping rents affordable allows students to focus on their primary goal—studying and graduating."

Hoas currently offers 11,000 student apartments in the Helsinki metropolitan area, with rents averaging 30% below market rates. Tarhio highlights that affordable housing contributes to faster graduation rates. "Over a third of students rate their financial situation as poor, a figure determined before recent budget cuts. However, students living in Hoas accommodations feel slightly better about their situation compared to those living elsewhere. Most of our residents also believe that affordable housing accelerates their graduation," he explains.

As Finland grapples with the growing mental health crisis among students, these findings underscore the need for supportive academic environments and accessible housing to foster student well-being and success.

HT