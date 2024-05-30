The "How is Finland Doing?" study explores the factors that influence employees' sense of community.

A recent study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health reveals a polarized sense of community among employees in Finland. While approximately 70% of workers feel a sense of community at work, only one in four report a strong connection with their colleagues. This disparity underscores the varying experiences within the workforce, with some feeling more isolated than ever.

Key positive influences include fair treatment and servant leadership, which significantly enhance the feeling of belonging. Conversely, ethical stress and role conflicts are major detractors, weakening the sense of community.

"Despite a larger proportion of employees feeling a sense of community, no group has shown an increase in this sentiment," explains Specialist Researcher Janne Kaltiainen. The study highlights that employees in part-time roles and those living alone reported the weakest sense of community, particularly in office settings compared to hybrid or remote work environments.

The study also identified a troubling trend: one-third of respondents, who already had a weak sense of community, experienced further decline. This decline was notably present among temporary employees, managers, and young adults.

The Role of Leadership and Fair Treatment

The findings suggest that workplace conditions play a crucial role in fostering community. Fair treatment and servant leadership emerged as critical factors that can significantly improve the sense of community. These elements help create an environment where employees feel heard, understood, and valued.

On the flip side, ethical stress and role conflicts were pinpointed as significant risks. These factors can erode trust and collaboration, leading to increased feelings of isolation among workers.

Implications for Workplace Well-Being

Strengthening the sense of community is not just beneficial for individual well-being but also for organizational success. A strong community spirit at work can boost employee well-being, enhance feelings of capability, and increase commitment to the workplace. It can also help mitigate general loneliness, which has been on the rise among remote workers.

"In recent years, much of the discussion around work life has centered on autonomy and self-management. It's crucial now to focus equally on fostering a sense of community and leveraging social resources in the workplace," says Research Professor Jari Hakanen. He emphasizes that improving the sense of community presents a significant opportunity for workplaces to enhance motivation, commitment, and productivity.

About the Study

The "How is Finland Doing?" study aims to provide insights into the well-being and attitudes of Finnish employees. The research is based on survey data collected from working Finns aged 18-65 in two phases during 2023. The findings offer a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of workplace community and the factors that influence it.

As Finnish workplaces continue to navigate the balance between in-office, hybrid, and remote work models, fostering a sense of community remains a critical challenge and opportunity for employers looking to support their teams effectively.

