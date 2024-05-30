Conveniently located next to the airport terminal, the new hotel complex boasts over 700 rooms,

Helsinki Airport is set to transform into a bustling "airport city" with the grand opening of its largest hotel complex, featuring the Clarion Hotel and Comfort Hotel Helsinki Airport. Operated by the hotel company Strawberry, this new addition will significantly enhance the airport area’s accommodation and event offerings, bringing the total number of hotels serving the airport to 12.

a rooftop restaurant and bar, a spa with an outdoor hot tub, and extensive conference and meeting facilities. The state-of-the-art event space spans 825 square meters and can accommodate over 1,000 participants, making it ideal for large international events.

Nora Immonen, Finavia's Director of Commercial Services Business for Helsinki Airport, highlighted the comprehensive development efforts at the airport: "Last autumn, Finavia completed the historic Helsinki Airport Development Programme, significantly enhancing the airport and its services. The 'airport city' concept integrates flexible and varied services to meet the needs of passengers, businesses, and local residents."

The new hotels enhance Helsinki Airport’s accommodation capacity, adding nearly 1,200 rooms in the immediate vicinity and expanding to about 2,900 rooms in the wider airport area. This expansion also includes nearly 120 meeting spaces, providing ample options for business travelers and event organizers.

One of the standout features of the new hotels is their direct indoor connection to the airport's arrivals hall, streamlining passenger movement. "The indoor connection allows for seamless transitions from flight to hotel room and vice versa, bringing the terminal’s restaurants, cafés, and shops within easy reach of our guests," Immonen added. "This includes 24/7 shopping at Alepa, access to the airport pharmacy, and dining at the award-winning Food Hall."

In conjunction with the new openings, Strawberry's existing GLO Hotel Airport will be rebranded as Comfort Hotel Xpress Helsinki Airport Terminal, with a refreshed interior to match its new identity.

Erika Ehrnrooth, Chief Operating Officer of Strawberry Finland, expressed her enthusiasm about the project: "This investment is a significant milestone for us. Our new hotel complex is not just an addition to the airport’s amenities but a major draw for Finnish and international conference organizers. Helsinki Airport is a prime logistics hub, easily accessible by train, bus, car, or air from Finland and abroad."

List of Hotels at Helsinki Airport:

Clarion Hotel Helsinki Airport

Comfort Hotel Helsinki Airport

GLO Hotel Airport (Comfort Hotel Xpress Helsinki Airport Terminal from June 5, 2024)

Hilton Helsinki Airport

Scandic Helsinki Airport

Hotels in the Vicinity of Helsinki Airport:

Break Sokos Hotel Flamingo

Clarion Hotel Aviapolis

Holiday Inn Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

Pilot Airport Hotel

Scandic Helsinki Aviacongress

Scandic Helsinki Aviapolis

Skyline Airport Hotel

With the opening of this expansive hotel complex, Helsinki Airport is poised to become a premier destination for travelers and business professionals alike, offering unparalleled convenience and top-tier amenities.

HT