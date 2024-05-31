The Finnish extension would utilise sections of national roads 12 and 15 to transverse from the south-western coastal town of Rauma via Tampere, Lahti and Kouvola to Kotka, a town near the eastern end of the Gulf of Finland.

THE MINISTRY of Transport and Communications on Wednesday revealed that Finland intends to propose that the European road E16, which connects Northern Ireland via Scotland and Norway to Sweden, be extended to Finland.

The roughly 400-kilometre section would become the eighth European road in Finland. The E-road network consists of a number of cross-border roads in Europe.

“The Finnish road network must be connected more firmly as a part of the western transport system from the viewpoint of security, economy and security of supply,” argued Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Ranne (PS).

The extension, she added, would consolidate the country’s ties to the west by underscoring the importance of ports and facilitating closer co-operation with Sweden.

“In addition, the revision would put emphasis on the significant of internal east-to-west traffic in Finland,” she said.

The proposal will be considered by the road transport task force at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, which developed the numbering system for the road network. The commission is scheduled to hold its next meeting in the autumn.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT