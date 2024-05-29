Stubb was asked at a press conference why the country has yet to align itself on the issue with other Nordics. Ireland, Norway and Spain recognised the Palestinian state yesterday, in accordance with coordinated announcements their heads of state issued on 22 May.

PRESIDENT Alexander Stubb indicated in Tallinn, Estonia, on Monday that Finland will ultimately recognise the statehood of Palestine, reports STT.

Finland will recognise Palestinian statehood “at some point,” according to Stubb.

“It’s a question of when it’s appropriate for a country like Finland to recognise Palestine,” he said at the press conference organised on the first day of his three-day visit to Estonia.

The Palestinian state has been recognised by at least 140 members of the United Nations, according to the BBC. Missing from the list are the likes of Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Baltics, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Stubb on Monday also estimated that the key steps toward resolving the conflict between Israel and Hamas are a ceasefire, the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries, a peace mediation process between the Arab states, and political discussions about a two-state solution between the current administrations of Israel and Palestine.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT