The Digital and Population Data Services Agency (DVV) has confirmed that all eligible voters who have activated Suomi.fi Messages received their polling cards digitally this May.

As the European Parliament elections approach, over one million Finnish voters have embraced digital convenience, receiving their polling cards electronically through the Suomi.fi Messages service. This significant shift towards digital notifications marks a milestone in the ongoing digital transformation of voter communication.

For those not using the digital service, traditional paper polling cards were sent by post to the addresses registered in the Population Information System.

Voting for the European Parliament elections begins on May 29, 2024. Otto Palmu, Election Manager at DVV, emphasizes the importance of reviewing the polling card, whether received digitally or by post, to understand voting locations and procedures.

"On election day, June 9, 2024, voters must cast their ballots at the designated polling station listed on their polling card," Palmu explains. "While the polling card itself is not required to vote, it is helpful, especially for those voting in advance at special locations like hospitals or abroad."

Maria Juka-Lahdenperä, Service Owner of Suomi.fi Messages, urges voters to check their Suomi.fi Messages if they haven't received a paper polling card. "Ensure that your email address is correctly listed in Suomi.fi Messages to receive notifications of new messages," she advises. "The Suomi.fi mobile app will also alert you to new messages, providing a seamless and eco-friendly way to stay informed."

Environmental Benefits of Digital Notifications

The switch to digital notifications is not just about convenience; it also represents a significant environmental effort. The digital delivery of polling cards has saved approximately five million sheets of paper, reducing the environmental impact of printing and transportation.

"Digital notifications are a substantial eco-action," Juka-Lahdenperä notes. "If all voters received their polling cards electronically, nearly 29 million sheets of paper would be saved. This is equivalent to a stack of paper around three kilometers tall – nearly ten Eiffel Towers."

Suomi.fi Messages now serves 1.3 million users, providing a centralized platform for receiving communications from various authorities. This includes official decisions, invoices, healthcare appointment notifications, and other important documents. By consolidating these messages, Suomi.fi Messages significantly reduces the reliance on paper, making it easier for users to manage their official communications in one place.

As Finland moves towards a more digital future, the successful implementation of electronic polling cards for the European elections sets a promising precedent for future elections and official communications.

HT