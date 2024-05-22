The number of job seekers without employment increased by 8,106 individuals (10.5%) compared to the previous year, while the number of laid-off workers surged by 2,356 individuals (52.9%).

The unemployment rate among young people in Uusimaa remains alarmingly high, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment. As of the end of April, there were a total of 92,403 unemployed job seekers in the region, with 85,594 individuals without a job and 6,809 laid off.

Overall, the total number of unemployed job seekers in Uusimaa rose by 12.8% year-over-year, equating to 10,462 more unemployed individuals than in April 2023. Nationally, the annual change at the end of April was 11.9%. The unemployment rate in Uusimaa stood at 10.2%, slightly lower than the national average of 10.3%.

Youth unemployment has seen a particularly steep increase. There were 8,092 unemployed job seekers under the age of 25 in Uusimaa, up by 1,288 individuals (18.9%) from the previous year. Similarly, the number of unemployed job seekers under the age of 30 reached 17,762, reflecting a rise of 2,637 individuals (17.4%) compared to April 2023.

The region also saw a rise in long-term unemployment, with 35,306 individuals classified as long-term unemployed, an increase of 2,066 individuals (6.2%) from the previous year. Additionally, the number of unemployed foreign nationals in Uusimaa increased by 3,348 individuals (17.7%), totaling 22,262.

Adding to the challenges, the number of new job vacancies reported to the Uusimaa TE Office in April was 16,102, representing a significant decrease of 29.8% from the previous year. This contrasts with a nationwide decrease of 24.6% in new job vacancies over the same period.

The data highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the labor market in Uusimaa, particularly among the youth. The comprehensive employment review, including these statistics, is available on the Employment Bulletin's dedicated pages and in PDF format on the ELY Centre's website.

HT