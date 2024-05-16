This summer , Helsinki's Teurastamo, a vibrant center of urban and food culture located in the Kalasatama district, promises an eclectic mix of events that blend artistic performances with communal gatherings. Once a slaughterhouse, this repurposed complex now hosts a myriad of local enterprises, including an ice cream factory, bakery, distillery, coffee roastery, art gallery, and various shops. At the heart of it all is a welcoming courtyard, open to all city dwellers, where a range of mostly free events will take place.

Peggy Bauer, CEO of Helsinki Urban Spaces, elaborates on the vision for Teurastamo, describing it as "a living room for the Helsinki residents, a place where you can just be, play games, or have a barbecue with family and friends. We have something for everyone, irrespective of age."

Every Wednesday features live performances from exciting artists and bands on the Teurastamo stage. Thursdays are reserved for dance enthusiasts, who can learn various partner dances under the guidance of Tanssiteatteri Tsuumi. Fridays come alive with DJs spreading vibes across the venue. Additionally, the summer will see a series of one-off events like Skidit Disco, Teurastamo Jazz, and the Night of the Arts.

This year's programming is managed by Virpi Kurkihovi and Experiencing Oy, adopting a slightly new production model. Kurkihovi shares her enthusiasm: "Exploring Teurastamo’s history and its vibrant community has been wonderful. It’s quirky, engaging, and has the potential to become an internationally recognized hub of urban life. Our summer program is diverse and filled with different vibes."

The season officially kicks off with the Spring Celebration on Saturday, May 25. The event will feature performances by artist Pesso and DJ Fiona Timantti, a flower workshop, a curated second-hand market by Meri Milash, and wild herb lectures by Sami Tallberg. Not to mention, the area will be brimming with summer delicacies and a great atmosphere.

For a detailed schedule of the Spring Celebration and more information on upcoming events, visit teurastamo.com.

Teurastamo’s Free Wednesday Concerts:

June 5, 2024: ELIAS GOULD

June 12, 2024: ADI & ROBIN

... and more throughout the summer.

Free Dance Lessons on Thursdays at Teurastamo:

June 13: Foxtrot

June 20: Tango

... continuing with different styles each week until mid-August.

Teurastamo offers a unique cultural experience blending the old with the new, making it a must-visit destination in Helsinki this summer. Whether you're a local or a visitor, there's something for everyone at this historical yet modern venue.

HT