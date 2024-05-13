The Finnish news agency reported yesterday that temperatures across the country will become significantly warmer as a consequence of a mass of warm air moving over the country from the west, opening the door to temperatures as high as 25°C.

FINLAND is taking “a leap toward summer” this week, Jari Tuovinen , a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), stated to STT on Sunday.

Tuovinen reminded, though, that relatively brisk westernly winds could curtail the rise in temperatures. “Still, 25 degrees could be breached in some localities outside the coastal region,” he said.

Overall, this week will be noticeably warmer than what is usual for the season.

Anne Borgström, a meteorologist at YLE, on Sunday said this week is forecast to be not only warm but also fair. Today, the mercury should hit 20°C in southern and western parts of the country and climb over 10°C in northern parts of the country, accelerating the melting of snow and increasing flooding.

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be even fairer, with temperatures to soar above 20°C in large parts of Finland. Even in northernmost parts of the country, temperatures are to climb close to 15°C.

Heavy scattered showers and thunderstorms can occur in areas stretching from Central Finland to North Ostrobothnia.

“[The showers] will be local and isolated, and they may include some thunder. If you encounter one, the rains can be heavy,” commented Borgström.

After Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly in northern regions but remain high in other parts of the country. Borgström on Sunday stated to the public broadcasting company that the 25°C-mark could be hit in some parts of the country as soon as on Wednesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT