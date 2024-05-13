Luke on 25 April reported that logging volumes exceeded the highest maintainable roundwood removals – that is, the annual level of logging that is regarded as sustainable in light of growth rates over a 10-year period – in Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Satakunta, South Karelia and Åland.

LOGGING VOLUMES exceeded sustainable levels in several regions of Finland in 2023, according to Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke).

The removal limits do not take into consideration what would be sustainable for biodiversity.

Forests on Åland Islands were devastated by storms in 2019, leading to roundwood removals exceeding sustainable levels by 14 per cent in 2019–2023. The levels were exceeded by two to seven per cent in Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Satakunta and South Karelia.

In Lapland, the removals were 25 per cent below the sustainable level, according to the data from Luke.

Its estimates indicate that nationally an average of 79.8 million cubic metres of wood can be harvested sustainably every year between 2019 and 2028.

“In 2023, 91 per cent of logging opportunities in the entire country were seized. That level was exceeded in altogether six regions on Mainland Finland, which are the same as over a longer monitoring period,” Jukka Torvelainen, a senior statistician at Luke, said in a press release on 25 April.

He revealed that in recent years roundwood removals have varied between 86 and 96 per cent of the highest maintainable levels, averaging at 92 per cent.

Nearly 73 million cubic metres of roundwood was harvested in Finland in 2023, representing a three-per-cent drop from the previous year and a two-per-cent one from the average for the preceding five-year period. The amount of logwood and pulpwood removed from forests was slightly over 61 million cubic metres, marking a drop of five per cent from the previous year.

Demand for logwood and pulpwood stems primarily from the domestic forest industry.

The amount of energy wood harvested for the use of heat and power plants hit an all-time high of 7.5 million cubic metres in 2023. Another almost four million cubic metres was used as firewood by households.

“The timber off-cut harvest stayed at the same level as in previous year, but the amount of whole and de-limbed trees raised the total amount of energy wood to a new record. The uprooting of stumps has been low for a long time,” said Tiina Sauvula-Seppälä, a senior statistician at Luke.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT