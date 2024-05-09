Finnish Green Members of the European Parliament, Alviina Alametsä , Heidi Hautala , and Ville Niinistö , alongside 76 other MEPs, have issued a joint letter demanding the European Union to impose sanctions on Israel and take decisive actions to prevent genocide in Gaza. They are advocating for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to facilitate the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to halt the ongoing famine.

The letter addresses the dire situation in Rafah, where approximately 1.4 million people have fled since the onset of the conflict. The MEPs criticized Israel for not providing credible evacuation plans for these displaced populations and for attacks on zones Israel itself has designated as safe.

"The situation in Rafah is desperately bleak. The Israeli assault has expanded, and humanitarian aid routes have been shut down, leaving no way to deliver aid to the people. The UN warns that northern Gaza is already experiencing a full-blown famine, and now the southern region is dangerously close to the same fate. Over two million lives are at risk," Ville Niinistö explained.

"Half of Gaza's population are children. These children and other civilians are not responsible for the attacks made by Hamas. It is crucial that civilians are moved to safety from the bombings and included in the humanitarian aid efforts," commented Alviina Alametsä.

Heidi Hautala emphasized the need for the EU to act, stating, "The EU must enact all exceptional procedures included in the cooperation agreement between Israel and the EU to compel Israel to cease its appalling violence against civilians."

In their letter directed at the President of the European Council, the President of the Commission, and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the MEPs urge the EU to impose sanctions on Israel and ensure compliance with the international legal standards to prevent genocide. The call underscores a growing concern among European lawmakers regarding Israel's actions in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

HT