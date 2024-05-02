According to the app's data, covering the period from 2018 to 2023, prices for various medical and dental services have shown notable changes.

Kela , Finland's social insurance institution, has launched a new publicly accessible online application that allows users to compare median prices of private healthcare services across the country. The app reveals that while the cost of certain services has significantly increased, there are substantial regional disparities in pricing.

For instance, the median price for a pediatric specialist consultation has increased from 106 euros in 2018 to 119 euros in 2023 nationally. Similarly, visits to a general practitioner have risen from 70 euros to 84 euros, and specialist consultations in general medicine have jumped from 81 euros to 93 euros.

Despite these increases, Mikko Nurminen, a special researcher at Kela, notes that the overall price hike in private medical services over the past five years has been relatively moderate. However, he emphasizes the importance of closely monitoring these trends, especially in light of recent increases in Kela reimbursements.

Interestingly, the data indicates that dental services have become slightly more affordable on a national scale, with only minor fluctuations in median prices.

One critical aspect highlighted by the app is the significant variance in prices between different regions. For example, the median cost for a specialist consultation in general medicine in 2023 was 78 euros in Central Uusimaa, compared to 130 euros in Kainuu, showcasing a stark contrast in pricing across Finland.

Nurminen suggests that these regional differences can be partly attributed to the availability of specialists in different wellness areas, with services being generally less accessible outside major urban centers.

The app does not include additional fees charged by private healthcare providers, which Nurminen points out could lead to higher actual costs than those reported. He remarks, "Unfortunately, private health services do not report their service fee levels to us. Therefore, the prices we have may not fully reflect the total cost, as providers may shift costs to these service fees."

This new tool by Kela aims to provide transparency in healthcare pricing and assist consumers, media, and policymakers in understanding the landscape of private healthcare costs in Finland.

