"After a long winter and a slight delay due to late snow, we are thrilled to open and offer unforgettable experiences from one generation to the next," said Pia Adlivankin , CEO of Linnanmäki.

Linnanmäki , Finland’s cherished amusement park, has officially opened its gates for the 2024 season, starting from 12:30 PM on April 30. The park welcomes visitors with new thrilling experiences and traditional fun, designed for families and friends to create joyful memories.

This year, the park introduces 'Swingi', a giant pendulum ride that promises to deliver breathtaking swings at speeds close to 100 km/h, reaching a zenith of 40 meters at a 120-degree angle. The ride caters to guests between 130 and 195 cm in height, providing a sense of weightlessness for a full two-minute thrill.

Linnanmäki’s commitment to Finnish children and families extends beyond amusement. The park is managed by the Children’s Day Foundation, which was established by six child welfare organizations. "Every visit supports Finnish families and child welfare services," stated Ulla Siimes, Executive Director of the Central Union for Child Welfare.

The park's team, affectionately known as 'joy masters', returns with over 700 members enthusiastic about delivering high-quality fun. "About 60% of last season’s joy masters have returned, eager to contribute to another exciting season," shared Mirva Mölsä, HR Director at Linnanmäki.

Safety and well-being remain paramount. The park ensures a safe environment for both guests and staff, with visible security patrols and regular safety drills. Bag checks at the entrance are also part of the security measures.

Culinary delights are also a highlight of the new season. The park introduces 'hyrräperuna' or spiral potatoes, along with new dining experiences like soft tacos and a variety of cutlets at the newly opened Flying Cutlet Restaurant. Digital ordering from one's phone is now available across more dining areas, ensuring convenience and quick service.

The season kicks off with a vibrant May Day program featuring entertainers like troubadour Eero Salonlahti and clown Lilli Pii, along with face painting and festive activities for children.

Looking ahead, Linnanmäki plans to host unique themed events such as the 'iik!week' horror festival in September and the magical Light Carnival in October, wrapping up the season with spectacular light displays and performances that promise to enchant visitors of all ages.

Tickets for special events are recommended to be purchased in advance, ensuring that all visitors can enjoy the season’s offerings without missing out on any of the fun.

