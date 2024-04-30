The majority state-owned airline pointed to widespread GPS interference as reason for the suspension, adding that that the suspension will allow for the implementation of an approach system that does not rely on GPS signals at Tartu Airport.

FINNAIR on Monday announced a one-month suspension to its flights daily between Helsinki and Tartu, Estonia.

“Most airports use alternative approach methods, but some airports, such as Tartu, only use methods that require a GPS signal to support them. The GPS interference in Tartu forces us to suspend flights until alternative solutions have been established,” stated Jari Paajanen, the director of operations at Finnair.

The GPS interference observed in the region can prevent aircraft from approaching and landing at the airport, according to the airline. Last week alone, interference saw two of its flights return to Helsinki Airport instead of landing at Tartu Airport.

Finnair revealed that such interference has increased in the past two years, with pilots detecting it especially in areas close to Kaliningrad, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Typically, it does not affect flight routes or safety because modern aircraft are equipped with alternative systems that can be switched on in the event of interference.

“Flight safety is always our top priority, and as the approach to Tartu currently requires a GPS signal, we cannot fly there in the event of GPS interference,” said Paajanen.

Finnair will notify all passengers affected by the suspension personally.

Experts believe Russia is responsible for the interference, essentially the transmission of radio signals strong enough to drown out GPS signals. Russia may be engaged in the interference in order to protect Kaliningrad against a drone strike by Ukraine, an official estimated in an interview with the Financial Times on Monday.

Russia has not public admitted to being responsible for the interference.

The Financial Times on Monday reported that Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers have warned that Russian GPS interference has become so intense that it is threatening to cause an air disaster.

Margus Tsahkna of Estonia described the interference to the business newspaper as a cyber attack that is part of the hostile activities of Russia. The interference, he added, is posing a threat to the people and national security in Estonia.

Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania added that the situation in the Baltics, specifically in regions close to Russia, is becoming too dangerous to ignore.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT