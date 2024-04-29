Recent political strikes in Finland have shifted public perception, with a significant portion of Finns now viewing the frequency of strikes negatively, according to a spring 2024 survey by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA. The survey reveals that 48% of Finns believe the country experiences excessive strikes, which they feel harms Finland's position in international markets and as a target for investments—an increase from 31% who held this view last year.

The survey, which captured the views of 2,087 people, highlights that attitudes towards striking and strike rights have moved from generally favorable to more neutral or even negative among certain groups. Notably, there has been a substantial increase in negative sentiments among supporters of the National Coalition Party (Kokoomus) and the Finns Party (Perussuomalaiset), with their increasingly critical stance on strike actions. Conversely, supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Left Alliance, and the Greens have become even more accepting of strikes.

According to the survey, nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents believe that political strikes have caused significant damage to the national economy. However, the perspective on responsible strike behavior is split: 42% of Finns view unions as striking responsibly and thoughtfully, while a slight majority (48%) view union-led strikes as irresponsible and ill-considered.

EVA’s survey also indicates a polarization in opinions about strikes. While 46% of respondents see political strikes as justified responses to government encroachment on labor organization territory, an equal proportion (45%) dismisses them as "useless theater played out to protect the prestige of union leaders."

The survey underscores a deepening divide in Finnish public opinion on labor actions, particularly as political parties' supporters express starkly different views on the legitimacy and impact of strikes. "Strike attitudes have polarized following the spring's protests. According to the results, there is no end in sight to the conflict between the labor movement and Petteri Orpo’s government that would satisfy the majority of Finns," commented Ilkka Haavisto, EVA’s Research Manager.

This change in public sentiment comes at a time when Finland's economic stability and labor relations are under international scrutiny, potentially influencing future policy and labor negotiations.