The first of these pups arrived at the hospital in late March from Inkoo, exhibiting their distinctive white pup fur, which serves to keep them warm during their initial weeks of life while they are still dependent on their mothers' milk.

At Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital, four grey seal pups are currently receiving care, raising awareness about the plight of these young marine animals along Helsinki’s coastlines. The hospital has become a sanctuary for these pups, often found in distress and separated from their mothers too early in life.

One was found lingering on a rocky shore near a busy walking path, and another was discovered wandering on a sandy trail. Both were prematurely separated from their mothers.

By April, some of the encountered pups had already developed their grey adult fur and were capable of fishing for their food. Among them was a pup from the Inkoo harbor area, brought in with an injured front flipper missing two claws. Another injured pup from Espoo’s Westend, found last week, had deep wounds likely caused by a boat propeller.

In the hospital, the weaker pups begin their recovery in a children’s wading pool with hand-warm water. Two of the pups have progressed well, consuming nearly four kilograms of fish daily and have gained about 20 kilograms, preparing them for a move to a larger pool. The smallest two are still learning to eat and are being fed a fish paste. As part of their rehabilitation, live fish are introduced into the pool under special permission, enabling the pups to practice hunting. The final stage of their rehabilitation involves acclimatization in a seawater pool outdoors before they are released back into a protected marine area.

In recent weeks, seal pups have also been spotted resting along the shores of Vuosaari and Katajanokka in Helsinki. It is normal for a pup to rest onshore, and they should not be disturbed. Pups that appear very thin may avoid water due to insufficient blubber for insulation. Occasionally, a pup may wander far inland from the sea. Even small pups can defend themselves by biting.

Observers are advised to keep a safe distance, watching to see if the pup moves, enters the water, or has visible injuries. If there’s any concern about a pup's condition, the Wildlife Hospital can be consulted via phone. Often, the need for assistance can be assessed through videos or photographs. Korkeasaaren Wildlife Hospital remains Finland’s only facility dedicated to the rehabilitation of seal pups, playing a critical role in the conservation and care of local marine wildlife.

HT