Finland's tire shops are gearing up for a busy period following an unexpected return to winter weather that temporarily halted the early start of the tire-changing season. As motorists switched back to winter tires due to a mid-April snowfall, the tire replacement season is now expected to hit full stride during the week of May Day, commonly known as Vappu.

"Across Finland, we've changed about half of the tires typical for this time of year, yet we're still experiencing winter conditions nationwide this week," Tuuri noted.

The sudden wintry conditions have pushed the seasonal switch to summer tires later than usual in some regions, potentially causing significant delays in tire shops. Tuuri urged patience and understanding from customers during this peak period. "Even in Southern Finland, driving a few extra days on winter tires is unlikely to cause any significant issues. Given the unique circumstances, we're asking for everyone's patience and understanding," he stated.

The law in Finland allows for winter tires to be used beyond the mandatory period if weather conditions require it. Tuuri emphasized the importance of choosing tires based on weather rather than the calendar, reminding drivers that they are responsible for ensuring their vehicles are equipped with appropriate tires for the conditions throughout their journey, not just at the starting point.

"Safety starts with a responsible attitude. Proper tires should be selected based on the weather conditions over the entire route, not just at the departure point," Tuuri advised.

As the spring weather progresses at varying paces across different regions, tire shops are preparing for the influx of last-minute switchovers from winter to summer tires. With customer cooperation and understanding, the tire industry hopes to manage the congestion effectively and ensure road safety for all.

