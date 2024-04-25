This year's May Day festivities, hosted by the University of the Arts Student Union, will feature an alternative capping event at Kansalaistori.

Helsinki is set to embrace May Day with a special capping ceremony on Vappuaatto at Kansalaistori square, despite the restoration of the beloved Havis Amanda statue. The event, traditionally held at the statue's site, will continue this year with a mix of historical reverence and artistic innovation provided by the University of the Arts student community.

The event will unfold with a newly created piece by art students, which will be unveiled and capped in a ceremony that draws on over a hundred years of tradition associated with Havis Amanda. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Helsinki Channel starting at 4:30 PM.

The celebration will kick off with the Reborn ensemble presenting a dramatic opera performance. Following this, the mood will shift as Kvarty Five x Leo Harald takes the stage with a folk-inspired set accompanied by a video piece. The atmosphere will build with performances from the a capella group Flok and culminate with a Glitch DJ set incorporating performance art.

The main event at 6:00 PM will see the student-created piece lifted and capped with the assistance of cranes, echoing the traditional capping of Havis Amanda. The original statue will also make a symbolic appearance at the event, with its capping shown concurrently at its actual location.

After the capping, the evening will continue with a performance by the pop-rock band Tiikerin vuosi, which will debut a song dedicated to Havis Amanda, ensuring the festivities carry on into the night.

Additionally, traffic restrictions will be in place around Kansalaistori and the Esplanadi areas, with various streets closed to motor vehicles to accommodate the celebrations.

The city has also prepared for the influx of May Day revelers by setting up extra waste disposal points and temporary toilets throughout central parks and the Kaivopuisto area. To encourage recycling, a special bottle collection initiative will reward participants with movie tickets.

For younger attendees, various cultural centers across Helsinki will host family-friendly events, including discos and workshops, ensuring that Vappu is celebrated with enthusiasm across all ages.

As Helsinki gears up for May Day, the blend of traditional and contemporary celebrations highlights the city's vibrant cultural tapestry and its commitment to ensuring public enjoyment and safety during one of Finland's most cherished holidays.

