Former Finnish ministers Timo Harakka and Ville Skinnari are urging the European Union to address what they describe as potential war crimes committed by Israel in the ongoing Gaza conflict, now surpassing 200 days with over 34,000 casualties reported. The call for an EU-led investigation into the allegations and the promotion of an immediate ceasefire in the region underscores the gravity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding.

The ministers, both from the Social Democratic Party, pointed to the disproportionate impact of the conflict on civilians, particularly women and children. Citing United Nations reports, they highlighted the distressing statistic that a child is harmed every ten minutes in Gaza, and the disturbing discovery of mass graves in hospital areas, some containing bodies with bound hands, demands urgent attention and investigation.

Amidst these troubling developments, there are varying stances within the EU on how to respond. The French Foreign Minister has pushed for discussions on imposing sanctions against Israel to facilitate humanitarian access to Gaza. Meanwhile, Spain is advocating for EU recognition of the Palestinian state, illustrating the differing perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within the bloc.

The recent stance of G7 nations, including the United States and Canada, calling for a lasting ceasefire and the release of hostages, indicates growing international pressure. Harakka and Skinnari argue that the EU must not let internal political differences hinder its obligation to uphold international law, drawing a parallel with the global response to alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

"Political differences of opinion between EU countries in relation to Israel and Palestine must not prevent defending a fully universal international law," Harakka stated. He emphasized the necessity of conducting transparent investigations into the reported mass graves in collaboration with the United Nations.

Skinnari stressed the urgency of the EU taking decisive actions to safeguard civilians and restore its credibility as a defender of international law. "The EU must now quickly cooperate and demand concrete actions from Israel to protect the civilians in Gaza," he concluded, highlighting the broader implications for the EU's stance on global humanitarian issues.

HT