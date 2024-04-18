Ulla Serlenius , the Executive Director at Helsinki Airport, expressed her delight over the consistent recognition the airport has received.

In a recent global survey conducted by Skytrax, Helsinki Airport has been named the best airport in Northern Europe, reaffirming its status as a leader in passenger satisfaction and airport services. The award was handed over to Finavia, the operator of Helsinki Airport, during a ceremony in Frankfurt on April 17, 2024.

"It’s remarkable to see Helsinki Airport being appreciated so highly by passengers, particularly following our win as the best airport in Europe in our size category earlier this year. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to maintaining excellence in the aviation industry," she stated.

The Skytrax survey, renowned for its wide coverage and rigorous standards, evaluates the service levels at over 550 airports worldwide. Conducted from August 2023 to March 2024, the survey gathers passenger feedback on various aspects of their airport experience, from check-in and security procedures to shopping, dining, and services for transit and arriving travelers.

Helsinki Airport's success in the survey follows significant developments aimed at enhancing the customer experience. "Our extensive development program has transformed the airport, introducing more convenience and options for passengers, such as increasing the allowed quantity of liquids at security checks and expanding our retail and dining spaces," highlighted Serlenius. These improvements have played a critical role in Helsinki Airport achieving its highest customer satisfaction ratings to date.

2024 has been a remarkable year for Helsinki Airport, marked by several prestigious recognitions including being named the best European airport in its size category by the Airports Council International (ACI) and ranking as the fifth best airport globally for business travelers in another Skytrax study.

This latest accolade marks the seventh time Helsinki Airport has been recognized as the top airport in Northern Europe. "Our consistent excellence is the result of setting high standards and the dedicated efforts of the entire Finavia team and airport community," Serlenius added, emphasizing the collective effort behind the airport's success.

HT