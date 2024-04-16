In a significant partnership, the John Nurminen Foundation, dedicated to the preservation of the Baltic Sea and its heritage for future generations, has been chosen as the charity partner for The Tall Ships Races Helsinki event.

The Tall Ships Races , an annual prestigious sailing event featuring large traditional sailing vessels, will anchor in Helsinki from July 4 to July 7, 2024. The event is expected to draw around 500,000 visitors and will take place on the Baltic Sea, with the city preparing to offer a stunning display of maritime heritage and community engagement.

This collaboration aims to raise awareness about the state of the Baltic Sea and promote its protection through fundraising opportunities for visitors and participating businesses.

"The Baltic Sea suffers from eutrophication, which is evident to us who travel its waters by the summer algal blooms. Through donations, our foundation can continue to reduce eutrophication and prevent biodiversity loss. It is wonderful that young people will act as messengers for the well-being of the Baltic Sea and the importance of the sea at the Tall Ships Races," stated Annamari Arrakoski-Engardt, CEO of the John Nurminen Foundation.

To foster youth education and international cooperation, Helsinki will sponsor one hundred young individuals to participate in the races. These young sailors will join the first two legs of the race, from Klaipeda to Helsinki and from Helsinki to Tallinn, regardless of their nationality, cultural background, religion, or social status.

"We are committed to acting responsibly, and our cooperation with the John Nurminen Foundation is one way we communicate about the condition of the Baltic Sea and its conservation. We also aim to influence the youth sailors and the crews of the vessels to understand the importance of protecting the Baltic Sea," said Marianne Saukkonen, the project manager of the event.

In July, over 50 spectacular tall ships with their crews will arrive in Helsinki, docking at South Harbor, Katajanokka, Canal Quay, North Quay, and the Market Square areas. The event promises a rich program that includes live music, speeches, and activities tailored for families with children, ensuring that The Tall Ships Races in Helsinki will be an enriching cultural and educational festival for all attendees.

HT