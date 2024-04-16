The festivities kick off on April 29 at 5:00 PM with a performance by popular singer Krista Siegfrids .

Helsinki's Lasipalatsi district has unveiled a vibrant lineup of events to celebrate the reopening of Lasipalatsi Square after extensive renovations. The square, which serves as a central urban gathering spot, will host a three-day May Day festival open to all, featuring a blend of art, live music, dance, and communal picnicking.

That same evening, the square will also debut an exhibition titled "Moss Giants" by Kim Simonsson, produced by the nearby Amos Rex museum. In celebration of the summer season, Söderlångvik Glass, located on the square’s ground floor, will offer free ice cream to the first 500 visitors, inspired by the Moss Giants theme.

On the eve of May Day, April 30, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the square will transform into a dance floor with instruction and performances by Dance Studio Fokus. The evening will be enlivened by legendary Helsinki DJ, DJ Bunuel, setting a festive atmosphere for revelers.

May Day itself, May 1, will feature a long picnic table from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, inviting city residents and visitors to dine together in the spirit of the holiday. Those without their own picnic supplies can purchase food from the Culture Barracks and Lasipalatsi restaurants. No reservations are needed for the 120 available seats at the communal table, and additional picnic space will be available on spread-out rag rugs.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Sami Saari and Jazzpojat, delivering soothing jazz and soul tunes, and Trio N O X, who will perform a range of music from evergreen tango classics to modern pieces by Swallow the Sun.

Marjo Sahi, event producer from Lasipalatsi District Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the reopening: “We want to invite the city’s residents to enjoy their newly reopened living room and celebrate a joyful May Day on the hills of Amos Rex.”

Following these events, Lasipalatsi Square is set to host a diverse array of performances, art exhibitions, and open events throughout the year, continuing to serve as a lively cultural hub in the heart of Helsinki.

For the full program of events, visitors can go to lasipalatsikortteli.fi/vappu.

HT