This summer , Senate Square in Helsinki will once again transform into a bustling terrace area, offering locals and tourists alike a unique opportunity to indulge in summer delicacies within a culturally rich setting. Scheduled to open on May 24th for the "Syötävä Helsinki" food weeks, the terrace will also feature a special viewing area for the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Nordic Countries gala, celebrating the announcement of Nordic Michelin-starred restaurants.

Helsinki Urban Spaces Ltd has secured a three-year agreement with the city to use the lane adjacent to the square for terrace operations. WSP Finland is responsible for the visual design of the approximately 500-seat area, ensuring it complements the historically valuable landscape of Senate Square.

Following positive feedback from last year's terrace trial, Peggy Bauer, CEO of Helsinki Urban Spaces Ltd, expressed enthusiasm for the project's continuation and expansion. The initiative extends the terrace spaces of Torikorttelien (Market Block) restaurants across Aleksanterinkatu to the edge of Senate Square, including Sofia Helsinki, Pizzeria Via Tribunali, Valkoinen Sali, and Helsinki Bryggeri.

The terrace will utilize the existing infrastructure of nearby restaurants, including kitchens, restrooms, and social areas, avoiding the need for significant construction on the square itself. This strategic placement also leaves the main square open for various summer events, such as Helsinki Pride and the Samba Carnaval.

Adding to the excitement, on May 27th, 2024, the city of Helsinki will host the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Nordic Countries event, where Michelin stars for Nordic restaurants will be unveiled. The summer terrace will sparkle with Michelin glamour, as a public viewing area will be set up on Senate Square next to the terrace, allowing attendees to watch a live broadcast of the ceremony from the Savoy Theatre.

The terrace will open at the start of the "Syötävä Helsinki" food weeks on May 24th and will remain operational until the end of August, offering a blend of gourmet dining and cultural entertainment in the heart of Helsinki.

HT