The Finnish Heart Association has awarded the Mummodisko (Grandmadisco) Association a regional commendation for its contributions to promoting heart health. The Mummodisko concept offers seniors unique, low-threshold opportunities for participation, fostering intergenerational meetings, promoting inclusivity across different cultures and individuals, creating a new culture of volunteerism, and modernizing the image of today's elderly.

Aimed at brightening the everyday lives of the elderly, Mummodisko ensures that joy and entertainment are accessible to individuals regardless of their physical capabilities or circumstances.

Since its inception in 2017, Mummodisko events have captivated over 20,000 seniors with their lively atmosphere. In 2023, nearly 4,500 attendees graced Mummodisko events primarily held in Southern Finland. The association was founded by gerontology graduates Mikko Haapalainen and Joni Tammisalo from Metropolia University of Applied Sciences in Helsinki, with the legendary actress Tuija Piepponen shining as the event's master of ceremonies.

"Dancing together to great music is one of the best ways to promote heart health. At Mummodisko, people enjoy themselves, not their diagnoses. Following our last event at Tavastia, we received feedback from friends who couldn't remember the last time they had so much fun," Joni Tammisalo, one of the producers of Mummodisko, enthusiastically shares.

This year, the Finnish Heart Association distributed five national awards for advancements in heart health, with Mummodisko being among the honored recipients. The award presentation will be held at an open, free-entry Mummodisko event at the Tavastia Club in Helsinki on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The event is scheduled from 1:00 to 3:30 PM, with doors opening at 12:30 PM, inviting all to join in the celebration and promotion of heart health through dance and community engagement.

HT