The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's regulation requires that all dogs be registered in Ruokavirasto's official dog registry immediately after acquisition.

Starting January 2023 , dog identification and registration have become obligatory in Finland, signaling a significant shift towards ensuring the well-being of pets and their traceability. The Finnish Food Authority, Ruokavirasto, actively monitors compliance with this mandate, and dog owners who neglect their registration duties may face fines.

This registry includes information on the dog's keeper, any changes in ownership, disappearances, findings, and eventually, the death of the dog. However, it does not record pedigree or other activity-related information. While initial registration and ownership transfer incur fees, other notifications to the registry are free of charge.

In an effort to protect public and animal health as well as promote responsible dog breeding and sales, the registration fee is set at 10 euros for electronic submissions and 19 euros for paper form submissions, as per the state fee law.

Enforcement of these regulations is carried out by competent authorities defined by the law on animal identification and registration. Local veterinary inspectors and regional government veterinary officers conduct checks during animal welfare inspections, and competitions or exhibitions, ensuring that dogs are properly identified and registered.

Dog owners found in violation of these regulations during inspections are required to rectify the situation to meet legal standards. Failure to comply after an initial warning may result in additional inspections, which are chargeable. The fee for extra monitoring by a municipal veterinarian is set at 150 euros, with the cost of regional government inspections dependent on the time spent.

The Finnish Kennel Club (Kennelliitto) also plays a pivotal role in overseeing responsible dog breeding. Should there be any concerns regarding a breeder's compliance with the Kennel Club's regulations or the ethical treatment of dogs, it is advised to report these suspicions directly to the Kennel Club. The Kennel Club emphasizes the importance of written reports and assures that all complaints are taken seriously and processed according to established procedures.

While the Kennel Club registers over 43,000 puppies annually and asserts that most Finnish breeders adhere to high standards of dog welfare and ethical practices, it acknowledges that discrepancies can occur. The Kennel Club's Disciplinary Committee reviews reported violations and can impose sanctions ranging from warnings to permanent bans from Kennel Club activities.

It's crucial for dog owners and prospective buyers to understand that while the Kennel Club can enforce its rules among its members, it does not have the authority to resolve contractual disputes or impose legal penalties. Such matters fall under the jurisdiction of courts.

For issues concerning animal welfare or suspected criminal activity, it is recommended to report directly to the appropriate authorities, including municipal veterinarians, the Finnish Food Authority, regional government offices, the police, or customs. The Kennel Club does not receive updates on ongoing investigations from these bodies.

This new regulation and the active role of both the Finnish Food Authority and the Finnish Kennel Club underline Finland's commitment to enhancing the welfare of dogs and promoting responsible ownership. Compliance not only ensures the health and safety of dogs but also contributes to a more traceable and responsible pet ecosystem in the country.

HT