The season of urban dust is upon us, significantly affecting air quality in the capital region, with levels ranging from subpar to poor, reports the Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority (HSY). The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) warns that exposure to street dust can cause symptoms such as rhinitis and eye irritation for many, including healthy individuals, during work or school commutes or while spending time outdoors. Particularly vulnerable are children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic respiratory and heart diseases.

Street dust, primarily composed of finely ground asphalt and sanding materials, emerges as a significant health risk in cities, especially during dry and sunny days when its concentration in the air spikes. The THL advises sensitive groups to minimize exposure during peak street dust seasons and ensure proper management of any underlying health conditions.

To combat the detrimental effects of street dust, THL's special expert Taina Siponen offers six tips to reduce exposure:

Avoid outdoor activities near busy roads.

Utilize quieter streets and green spaces for commutes.

Keep windows closed at home and in cars.

Dry laundry indoors and regularly clean indoor dust.

Invest in efficient air filters for homes and maintain them.

Consider wearing a FFP2 class face mask for personal protection.

HSY's air quality measurements reveal high levels of street dust, particularly in the capital region and other parts of Uusimaa, affecting air quality adversely. "Just yesterday, street dust deteriorated air quality across the capital region and the rest of Uusimaa. Today is expected to be dusty as well, with concentrations occasionally exceeding normal levels by over ten times," says HSY's air protection expert Nelli Kaski. She suggests choosing routes further from congested streets to find cleaner air even a block away from busy roads.

The duration and intensity of street dust seasons vary yearly, heavily influenced by winter weather conditions and the need for sanding, as well as how quickly streets can be cleaned in the spring. Rainy days temporarily alleviate symptoms for those affected, highlighting the fluctuating nature of this urban challenge.

Not just a problem for major cities, street dust affects regions nationwide, with its onset and duration differing across the country. Its primary components, finely pulverized asphalt and sanding gravel, are largely produced by studded tires wearing down road surfaces.

HT