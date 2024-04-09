On May 8 , Posti, the Finnish postal service, will release a special postage stamp to commemorate Sweden's recent admission into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The stamp, designed by Anssi Kähärä, features the flags of Sweden and NATO intertwined in a design that is both visually striking and simple.

"We had promised to celebrate Sweden's NATO membership with a stamp once the country became a member. It's wonderful to see this come to fruition with our May release," stated Tommi Kantola, Posti's Design Manager, who oversees the artist selection and artistic direction for the stamps.

NATO-themed stamps have a long history of being issued by countries worldwide and are sought after by collectors. The sheet for Sweden's NATO membership will include ten international no-value indicator stamps, allowing for use in international mailing without concern for changing postal rates.

The new stamp is part of a larger May 8 stamp release by Posti, which will introduce four new stamp publications comprising ten different designs. Themes for the other stamps include The Royal Finnhorse Races, spring celebrations, and Europa stamps centered around the theme of underwater life.

To mark the occasion, a First Day Event will be held at the Helsinki Main Post Office, where attendees can purchase the new stamps, first day covers, and other stamp-related products. The event will offer the opportunity for attendees to have their purchases postmarked with the first day of issue stamp and to meet the stamp artists, who will be signing their works.

