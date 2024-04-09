The escalation in medication poisoning cases, as reported by the University Hospital's pediatric emergency departments, signals an increase in self-inflicted and intentional poisonings among youths,

In the past decade , Finland has witnessed a troubling surge in medication poisonings among children and adolescents, with incidents more than doubling from 148 cases in 2013 to 377 in 2023. This increase, particularly evident in teenage girls, underscores a growing concern for their wellbeing.

moving away from the accidental poisonings typically seen in children under ten years old. This shift highlights a distressing trend in youth mental health, necessitating immediate and effective intervention.

The data suggests that the problem of medication overuse among minors, especially girls under 16, represents the extreme manifestation of their distress. Further emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the increase in young girls' discomfort is corroborated by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare's School Health Promotion study, which shows a marked rise in reported anxiety among high school, vocational school students, and girls in the 8th and 9th grades from 2013 to 2023. In 2023, 31‒34% of these girls experienced moderate to severe anxiety, compared to 7‒8% of boys, with about one-third of girls rating their health as mediocre or poor.

Factors contributing to the growing unease among young girls include the changing dynamics of family life, the pressures of a digitalized education system, and the influence of harmful online algorithms. Social media platforms like TikTok have also been implicated in spreading harmful content related to self-destructive behavior and medication misuse. The Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, such as Russia's war in Ukraine, have further impacted young people's mental well-being.

The rise in medication poisoning cases calls for a national reevaluation of child and adolescent mental health services, emphasizing the need for a robust, low-threshold mental health service network for young people. Additionally, societal measures must be taken to regulate the distribution of harmful content on social media. However, addressing these issues does not diminish the responsibility of parents and other trusted adults to provide support and presence in the lives of young people, highlighting a collective duty to foster a healthier environment for Finland's youth.

HT