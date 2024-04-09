According to the EVA's "Values and Attitudes" survey, 45% of Finns see the government's labor market reforms as necessary for the nation's economy, despite potential discomfort,

A recent study conducted by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum (EVA) in spring 2024 reveals a polarized Finnish public regarding the government's labor market reforms and attitudes towards strikes, with a notable portion advocating for restrictions on the duration of political strikes.

while 42% disagree. Political affiliation significantly influences opinions on strikes and reforms, with a stark contrast between supporters of the main government parties and left-wing parties. For example, 92% of National Coalition Party supporters and 82% of Finns Party supporters back the government's reforms, in sharp contrast to the majority of Left Alliance, Social Democratic Party, and Green Party supporters who view the reforms as unnecessary.

The study also highlights a growing willingness among Finns to restrict strikes that cause significant disruption to the public, with 41% favoring a complete ban on such strikes, an increase of 12 percentage points from the previous year.

For the first time, the survey explored Finnish opinions on setting boundaries for political strikes, revealing that 62% believe there should be at least some limitations on the duration of political strikes. A majority (56%) feels that such strikes should last no longer than two to three days, with 42% supporting a maximum duration of 24 hours, as proposed by the Orpo government.

The findings indicate a clear expectation from National Coalition and Finns Party voters for the government to fully implement its reforms, while supporters of the "red-green" parties prefer to block them. In opposition, the Centre Party stands out, with a majority of its voters leaning towards limiting strikes.

The survey, which represents the views of the Finnish population aged 18-79 (excluding Åland), was conducted between March 13 and March 21, 2024, with a sample size of 2,087 respondents and a margin of error of 2-3 percentage points. The data, collected by Taloustutkimus Oy's internet panel using stratified random sampling, was weighted to reflect the national demographic distribution.

The detailed findings, including demographic breakdowns, are available on EVA's website. EVA has been conducting "Values and Attitudes" surveys since 1984, offering insights into Finnish public opinion on various social and political issues.

