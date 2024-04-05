In the year following a significant legal reform, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency (DVV) received 2,198 applications for gender affirmation, a process allowing individuals to align their legal gender with their gender identity without the need for medical documentation. This marked a considerable increase from the previous rate of about 20 applications per month, with applications spiking to over 1,000 in the first month after the law's implementation on April 3, 2023.

The reform, which took effect last year, has simplified the process for changing one's legally recognized gender in Finland's population registry. A striking initial surge saw nearly 600 applications on the first day alone, settling to an average of around 100 applications per month thereafter. Approximately 67% of these applications have been approved, with a slight majority transitioning from female to male.

The DVV's move to electronic submissions has been overwhelmingly successful, with 99% of applications received online. "We completely overhauled the application process to make it smooth, safe, and quick. The transition to digital submissions has exceeded our expectations," commented Kaisa Myrsky, a registrar at DVV.

Additionally, the new legislation allows for simultaneous name changes and, as of March 1, 2024, the option to alter parental titles in the registry to reflect a parent's gender identity. This means a parent can choose to be listed as 'mother' or 'father' depending on the context, with 22 applications for such changes submitted to date.

The practical implications of gender affirmation extend beyond the registry, affecting everyday necessities such as personal identification and banking details. Over 1,470 individuals have successfully had their gender legally affirmed since the law's introduction, reflecting a significant impact on the lives of those seeking to have their gender identity recognized officially.

HT