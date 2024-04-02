HELSINKI FINLAND

Police officers and vehicles outside the Viertola school in Vantaa, Southern Finland, on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. Eastern Uusimaa Police Department has revealed that three minors – described as 13-year-olds by Helsingin Sanomat – were injured in a shooting at the comprehensive school on Tuesday morning. The suspected shooter, also a minor, is in police custody. (Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva)

A SHOOTING occurred at the Viertola school in Vantaa, Southern Finland, on Tuesday.

Eastern Uusimaa Police Department communicated this morning that its officers were alerted to the scene of the shooting shortly before 9.10am, with an update issued an hour later indicating that the suspected shooter is in police custody.

According to YLE, the suspect was taken into custody in Helsinki.

Three people are believed to have sustained injuries in the shooting, according to a police spokesperson. The suspected shooter and the victims are all 12 years old, according to Eastern Uusimaa Police Department.

Helsingin Sanomat has reported that the Viertola comprehensive school has around 800 pupils and a staff of 90 across two sites, one on Liljantie and one in Jokiranta. The shooting appears to have taken place at the latter site, according to the daily newspaper.

UPDATE: This story was updated at 12.20pm with the following details: The shooters and victims are all 12 years old, not 13 years old as police had previously told Helsingin Sanomat. The suspect was taken into custody in Helsinki, according to YLE.

