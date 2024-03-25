On Friday, diplomats from the member states withdrew the restoration law from the agenda after determining that it does not have the necessary support.

A SLIM MAJORITY of EU member states have blocked the approval of a much-debated piece of legislation that would mandate that the 27-country bloc restore at least 20 per cent of its land and sea areas to or close to their natural state by 2030, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The diplomats convened to prepare for this week’s meeting of environment ministers from the union.

Helsingin Sanomat reported that a last-minute attempt to rescue the law by the president of the Council of the EU, Belgium, fell apart due to opposition from Finland.

The European Parliament and member states had agreed on the contents of the law in November, but Hungary declared at the end of last week that it is withdrawing its support for the law, breaking up the slim majority. Belgium launched a last-ditch effort to rescue the law by initiating negotiations with Finland, which had abstained from voting for the law – an action that is counted as a vote against under the council rules.

Finland reversing its stance would have sufficed to re-establish the requisite majority. The Finnish government, however, dug in its heels and declared, in a symbolic gesture, that rather than abstaining it would vote against the law.

Also Belgium was compelled to abstain from voting on the law due to opposition from its northern Flemish Region, according to Euronews.

The EU is seeking to restore land and sea areas to or close to their natural state over concerns about biodiversity loss. In Finland, opponents of the restoration law have argued that the bloc is meddling in domestic forest policy, whereas advocates have argued that the steering is justified because restoration falls under the common climate and environment policy.

While the restoration law was only tabled, no timetable for revisiting it has been set, according to a diplomat who spoke to Helsingin Sanomat. Another attempt to assemble the necessary support, the newspaper wrote, could be launched after the European elections in June.

Concerns, though, linger that right-wing populists will increase their influence in the elections.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT