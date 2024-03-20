The city improved its score in the survey by 0.07 points to 3.44 points, earning sixth place among the ten largest cities and first place among the three major cities in the capital region, well ahead of both ninth-place Helsinki (3.13) and tenth-place Vantaa (3.10).

ESPOO has seen its appeal increase the most out of the ten largest cities in Finland, reveals the fourth iteration of an annual survey by T-Media.

“Espoo’s growth is an indication that people are continuing to move here for employment and skills. We appeal especially to knowledge and skills-intensive companies and talent,” analysed Jukka Mäkelä (NCP), the mayor of Espoo.

Alongside Espoo, Turku (5th) was the only other large city to increase its appeal among potential residents, its score rising from 3.55 to 3.59 points. Lahti (8th) and Oulu (4th) registered the biggest drops in scores, the former dropping 0.09 points to 3.27 and the latter 0.08 points to 3.63.

Tampere retained its status as the most appealing city in Finland, despite seeing its score fall from 3.84 to 3.80 points. Jyväskylä and Kuopio shared second place in the ranking with a score of 3.66, the former having lost 0.02 and the latter 0.05 points. Pori, meanwhile, came in seventh with a score of 3.29, an increase of 0.02 points from the previous year.

The almost 4,000 survey respondents were asked to assess the cities’ appeal across six categories: community, cost structure, economic vitality, environment, location and services. Tampere was the only city to receive an excellent score in economic vitality.

The results reveal that current residents tend to have a more favourable view than potential residents of their place of residence in a number of categories, especially in environment, cost structure, location and community of their place of residence. Potential residents, by contrast, tend to perceive a city as more economically vital than its residents.

The number of current residents surveyed was 2,255 and that of potential residents 1,709. The survey was conducted in January.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT