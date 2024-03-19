Customs authorities have emphasized the importance of drivers with Russian-registered vehicles in Finland being able to demonstrate their legal right to use these vehicles upon request.

Following the expiration of a six-month national transition period, Finland has clarified that Russian-registered vehicles will continue to be seen on its roads legally, under certain conditions. This comes after a weekend where authorities noted the presence of three such vehicles, signaling the end of the transition period that was set in motion by EU sanctions against Russia.

This requirement came into effect immediately after the transition period ended on 15 March 2024, in accordance with a directive from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and EU sanctions.

Sami Rakshit, Director of the Enforcement Department, commented on the smooth transition over the weekend, highlighting ongoing examinations into the legality of the Russian-registered cars currently in Finland. Rakshit further explained that the continued presence of such vehicles is not only a result of the EU sanctions but also national policies accommodating exceptions, including provisions for individuals who have fled the war in Ukraine and are under international protection in Finland.

Under both EU regulations and Finnish national policy, exceptions have been outlined for the legal use of Russian-registered cars. These include vehicles owned by EU or EEA citizens with permanent residence in Russia, diplomatic vehicles, cars belonging to full-time students living permanently outside the EU, and those used by individuals working in Finland under valid fixed-term contracts. Furthermore, due to the unique circumstances brought about by the war in Ukraine, individuals under international protection in Finland are permitted to declare their Russian-registered vehicles for import into Finland until the end of March 2024, provided these vehicles entered the EU by 19 December 2023.

Authorities urge all drivers of Russian-registered vehicles in Finland to carry the necessary documentation proving their right to use such cars. This measure is designed to facilitate compliance checks by enforcement authorities and ensure that the operation of these vehicles on Finnish roads remains within the bounds of legal and regulatory frameworks. The guidelines aim to balance the enforcement of EU sanctions with practical considerations for individuals affected by the current geopolitical situation, ensuring a coherent approach to the complex issue of Russian-registered vehicles in Finland.

HT