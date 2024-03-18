Among these mystical figures is Wanderer, a moss giant equipped with skis and poles, symbolizing the adventure and exploration of the unknown.

Helsinki's Lasipalatsi Square has transformed into a captivating outdoor gallery, hosting an extraordinary exhibition by Finnish sculptor Kim Simonsson . Four bright-green moss giants, towering at about four meters each, have temporarily made the urban space their home, igniting the imagination of passersby and inviting them to dream and inquire with the boundless curiosity of a child.

Unlike any traditional sculpture, Wanderer and his companions – Collector, Friendship, and Bringer of Light – are unique not just in their appearance but in their mode of communication. These creations speak to one another and the world through Finnish sign language, adding a layer of silent dialogue to their already intriguing presence.

These sculptures, now part of Konstsamfundet's prestigious art collection, one of Finland's most significant private collections, represent a significant addition to the cultural landscape. Sculptor Kim Simonsson, known for his work with ceramic moss figures, brings a dream to life with these 'utopian moss children.' Each giant carries a distinct role within their group, carrying tools or skis, their hands playing a crucial role in their expression and interaction through sign language.

The journey of these giants is a story in itself, taking them from the heart of Helsinki to a permanent residence in a forest glade at the Söderlångvik manor on Kimito Island. This transition from an urban square to a leafy forest sanctuary is emblematic of a return to nature, where they will integrate into the forest ecosystem, becoming a whimsical discovery for future visitors.

The exhibition at Lasipalatsi Square, running from 29 April to 20 October 2024, is part of a broader initiative by Amos Rex to engage the public with art in an interactive and sensory manner. The spring exhibitions at Amos Rex, including the first-ever collections exhibition "I feel, for now" and Josefina Nelimarkka’s "The Cloud of Un/knowing," promise a rich exploration of emotions and senses, aligning with the museum's vision of making art accessible and engaging for all, underscored by the inclusivity of sign language.

As these moss giants stand in silent conversation in the heart of Helsinki, they invite onlookers to pause, reflect, and engage with art in a novel and profound way. Kim Simonsson's creations not only enrich the urban environment but also offer a gateway to the enchanting intersections of nature, art, and communication.

HT