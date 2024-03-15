In 2023, Finland witnessed an 11 percent increase in the number of children under 16 receiving disability support, with the most significant rise seen among those diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This disorder has become the most common basis for disability support among children, accounting for a 33 percent increase from the previous year.

The Finnish Social Insurance Institution (Kela) disbursed a total of 622 million euros in disability benefits in 2023, marking a real-term decrease of 12 percent over the past decade.

By the end of the year, there were 261,900 beneficiaries of disability support, making up 4.7 percent of the population.

A remarkable trend has been observed over the past decade, with the number of children under 16 receiving disability support increasing by 36 percent since 2013, reaching 47,300 by the end of 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to mental, behavioral, and neurodevelopmental disorders, which constituted 71 percent of all new disability support cases for children under 16 in 2023, up from 49 percent in 2013.

Among these, neurodevelopmental disorders, especially ADHD, stood out as the leading cause for support, with ADHD-related cases increasing by 322 percent over the last ten years. By the end of 2023, 10,900 children received support for ADHD, representing 23 percent of all child disability support recipients.

Kela's research indicates a rising trend in ADHD diagnoses and medication treatments among children and adolescents, reflecting in the broader usage of Kela's benefits. Interestingly, while ADHD diagnoses and treatments are more common among boys, the increase has been relatively more significant among girls. In 2023 alone, the number of boys receiving disability support for ADHD grew by 30 percent, while the figure for girls surged by 44 percent.

Geographically, the prevalence of ADHD-based support was highest in North Karelia and North Savo, affecting 2.2 percent of the 0-15 age group, while the lowest rates were observed in Uusimaa, Ostrobothnia, and South Karelia.

These findings align with regional variations in ADHD diagnoses and treatments, with the highest incidences reported in Eastern Finland. This data underscores the growing challenge and the need for targeted interventions and support mechanisms for children with ADHD across Finland.

HT