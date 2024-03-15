Finland has made a significant leap in defense and technology innovation by joining NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) network. The DIANA initiative's steering committee has approved the establishment of a business accelerator and two testing centers in Finland. These new facilities aim to support companies in developing technologies and innovations for both civilian and defense sectors.

The Ministry of Defence and the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland led the preparations, involving several stakeholders, culminating in the successful inclusion of Finland in the DIANA network. The accelerator will be set up in Otaniemi, Espoo, in collaboration with Aalto University and the University of Helsinki, while the technology testing centers will be located at the University of Oulu and VTT's Otaniemi facility.

This development capitalizes on Finland's strong technological expertise and market success cultivated over decades. The focus areas for the accelerator and testing centers include next-generation communication systems, 6G technology, cyber security, quantum technology, and space technologies.

Sauli Eloranta, VTT's Director of Defense Technologies, expressed pride in joining the DIANA network. He highlighted that Finland's world-class expertise would aid leading companies in developing deep technologies crucial for NATO's security.

The accelerator, particularly targeting startups and SMEs with limited experience in the defense and security sector, will provide comprehensive training on commercial and defense-oriented technology development, as well as business opportunities within the defense sector. Sauli Eloranta emphasized the importance of Finnish companies participating in DIANA's innovation activities, noting the challenge of exporting to the defense sector and how DIANA supports overcoming these barriers through education and tailored business training programs.

Companies will be selected to join the accelerator through DIANA's challenge program, with the first application round for Finland's DIANA accelerator set to open in 2024. This initiative is open to NATO-country startups developing dual-use solutions.

The testing centers in Otaniemi and Oulu will offer facilities for cyber secure communication, quantum and space technologies, and 6G network technologies, respectively. These centers will allow companies to enhance their technological capabilities and competitiveness through access to extensive research infrastructure and expertise.

Eloranta also noted Finland's strong position in civilian communication systems development, largely thanks to companies like Nokia, and sees DIANA as a pathway for the industry to accelerate into NATO's defense markets.

The DIANA initiative aims to identify and address future defense and security challenges by collaborating with companies on technology solutions. With a unique transatlantic network of expertise and innovation leaders, DIANA facilitates the development and deployment of groundbreaking solutions for defense, security, and peace.

By joining DIANA, Finland not only strengthens its technological and defense capabilities but also opens new avenues for Finnish companies to contribute to global security and defense innovation.

