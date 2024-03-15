A recent study has revealed that a significant majority of men who speak Arabic, Dari, Somali, and Sorani feel at home in Finland. The study, based on a survey of 259 men from these language groups across Finland, was conducted by Owal Group Oy on behalf of the Uusimaa Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment as part of the "Kumppanina kotoutumisessa" (Partner in Integration) project, funded by the European Social Fund (ESR+).

The survey sought to understand the experiences and perspectives of men who moved to Finland as adults, covering topics such as the job market, employment status, job search skills, social connections, and experiences of discrimination. Findings show that 55% of the respondents were actively looking for work at the time of the survey. However, only 47% felt confident in their ability to apply for jobs independently, such as writing a CV or a job application. More than half of the participants felt they had too few friends, both Finnish or Swedish speakers and speakers of other languages.

Interestingly, 67% of the respondents reported experiencing discrimination in the past 12 months, most commonly in public places. A notable correlation was found between experiences of discrimination and the feeling of belonging: those who had not experienced discrimination were more likely to consider Finland their home.

The report emphasizes the importance of recognizing the specific needs and situations of immigrant men in Finland, who have often been overlooked in favor of services targeted towards women, especially those caring for children at home. While there has been significant development in services aimed at immigrants in recent years, the findings suggest a need for more targeted support and services for men to aid their integration and improve their quality of life in Finland.

The survey's results have led to recommendations for enhancing the service system to better accommodate the needs of immigrant men, highlighting the importance of integration in fostering a sense of belonging and home among Finland's diverse population.

HT