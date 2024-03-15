The test centres will be established at the University of Oulu and at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland in Espoo, with the former offering companies the opportunity to test sixth-generation (6G) wireless technologies and the latter in cyber-secure communications, quantum technologies and space technologies.

NATO has agreed to set up one business accelerator and two test centres for new technologies in Finland, reports the Finnish Ministry of Defence.

To be set up in Espoo, the accelerator will focus on communication and quantum technologies, offering companies mentorship in developing their business in the defence sector.

Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen (NCP) estimated that the facilities will both raise awareness and create business opportunities for Finland within Nato.

“Finland’s leading position especially in the development of new-generation communication technologies and quantum technologies is likely to attract operators and experts to Finland. Our profile as a frontrunner of dual-use communication technologies will make Finland more attractive to international financiers and strengthen our technological input as a Nato member,” he envisioned.

The facilities are established as part of Diana, a Nato programme that seeks to identify future challenges in the defence sector and find technological solutions in collaboration with the private sector. The test centres set up under the programme test the military applications of disruptive and emerging technologies with dual-use potential.

The Ministry of Defence pointed out that most dual-use innovations have a market-driven origin in the civilian sector. Taking advantage of the potential, it added, requires new mechanisms for identifying technology developers and stronger links between the defence sector and commercial innovation ecosystems.

Finland submitted an application to host the accelerator and test centres last summer. The application was granted by the board of directors of Diana.

