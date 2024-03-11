Finland is gearing up for a significant demonstration of unity and commitment to anti-racism. On March 21, 2024, coinciding with the United Nations International Anti-Racism Day, Finns from all walks of life will take to the streets of Helsinki to celebrate diversity, equality, and solidarity against racism. Organized by a coalition of Finnish anti-racism organizations including the African Anti-Racism Society Finland ry (AFARS) and supported by Amnesty International Finland among others, this march aims to raise awareness, foster discussions on racism, and create a visibly inclusive society.

Eugene Ufoka, the initiator of the event and a representative from AFARS, voices a powerful call to action: “We want to join the voices of everybody living in Finland who believe in equality.” This march is not just a demonstration but a celebration of the rich diversity and the strides being made towards an inclusive society where every individual can exist freely without fear of discrimination or hostility.

Set against the backdrop of the Anti-Racism Week, the march is a highlight among numerous events designed to promote dialogue and understanding across Finland. Ufoka emphasizes the importance of normalizing conversations about racism, stating, “Racism should not be a taboo but a topic people can discuss in their schools, workplaces and at the dinner table.” Acknowledging and facing racism is seen as a crucial step towards changing societal attitudes and making Finland a better place for all its residents.

Recent studies, both domestic and international, have identified racism as a pervasive issue in Finnish society. The UN underscores the harmful effects of racism, not only on those directly affected but on society as a whole, deepening mistrust and tearing apart the social fabric. The march in Helsinki is a response to this challenge, organized in cooperation with several anti-racism and human rights groups. It is a call to action for everyone to actively engage in anti-racism efforts and to reject hate speech and xenophobia.

The event on March 21, from 16:00 to 18:00, starts at Senate Square and will proceed along Aleksanterinkatu to the Parliament House, symbolizing a collective journey towards a more equitable society. Those unable to attend in person can participate online with the hashtag #FightRacism, joining a global movement against racial discrimination and for human rights.

The march is grounded in the history of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, established by the UN in memory of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre in South Africa. This day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against racism and the importance of global solidarity in fighting racial discrimination in all its forms.

As Finland takes this significant step towards combating racism and promoting equality, the message is clear: hatred and discrimination have no place in society, and it is everyone's responsibility to fight against them. The march aims to establish March 21 as an annual event that not only raises awareness but also celebrates the progress and diversity of Finnish society, creating a safe and inclusive space for all.

